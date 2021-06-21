Triad salons set up heart health checks while customers get their hair done

Eight salons partnered with the American Heart Association to help their customers double check their heart health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced Monday that Live Chair Health will now be joining with Hair, Heart & Health in the Triad – making health conversations in the barber’s or beauty salon chair even more possible.

According to officials, the event includes a blood pressure station staffed by a nurse, a heart-healthy cooking demonstration and tasting from Chef N’Gai from the Triad Mobile Kitchen, and a Live Chair Health loyalty program.

The event will be in-person at the Hot Seat Salon at 206 Exchange Place.

Officials said the event will include blood pressure checks, cooking demonstrations, Live Chair Health kiosk, including scale/health apps/health resources at their fingertips and more.

Nicole Henry-Huff, owner of the Hot Seat Salon, and director of communications for the American Heart Association in the triad, and Sarah Fedele kicked off a partnership between their hair, heart & health program and Live chair health to make health conversations while in the barber chair possible.

All locations will have a Live chair health tablet that will allow customers to fill out a quick survey that can help track health information.

Additionally, all staff will be trained to perform blood pressure checks and engage clients with information about maintaining healthy lifestyle and eating habits to avoid the risk of heart disease and strokes.

The 8 locations that Live chair health and blood pressure machines can be found at include: