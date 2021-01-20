They won't be on the National Mall but a Triad history teacher hopes students will learn about the inauguration from home

David Seidel usually takes a group of students from Bishop McGuinness High School to D.C. for the inauguration but this year they stayed home.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — In every moment, there's a lesson - some bigger than others. The lessons in a presidential inauguration are ones David Seidel has been teaching to students at Bishop McGuinness High School for years.

"The students need to be able to see what America stands for and what the government stands for," Seidel said. "We are covered up now it's so much social media and so many one-sided opinions that we have to get above all of that."

In the past he's taken a group to D.C. to see the peaceful transition of power on January 20th. Seidel says it's important for them to see what we watch on television play out in person.

"All the excitement is multiplied by 10," he said. "Every time we've gone it's been very cold, it's got a weather element, you have to be on the mall by 6 a.m. and they close down the trains and they close down the National Mall so you are very much a captive audience on the Mall."

The last time Seidel went was for former President Obama's first inauguration, in 2009. His group was among the nearly 2 million people on the National Mall.

"I always joke, we were the fourth Jumbotron from the right is where our group was but just to be at the event and experience all of the people I think really showed the students that we're all kind of in this together."

It's what Seidel hopes his students and others see in this year's event, too.