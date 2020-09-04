GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas was four months ago, right?

So you might be wondering why you're seeing Christmas decorations around the City of Greensboro.

Homeowners say they're a symbol of positivity and togetherness during the pandemic.

"It's about trying to make people cheerful and happy and busy when we're stuck at home."

Rob Bowman and Mary Oneil live on South Elam Street in Greensboro.

"We're going kind of stir crazy, so this was a fun thing to do," Bowman said.

They hung up stockings, and festive lights on their front porch hoping their neighbors would follow suit.

"Anything that will cheer you up and brighten your day is important right now."

WFMY News 2

They're hoping the lights will brighten up these dark days.

"Seeing kids and families walk by and just pointing and saying 'hey thanks,' it's a good feeling," Oneil explained.

WFMY News 2 even spotted some Christmas balls back up on branches in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.

"I hope it gets better for everyone soon more than anything," Bowman said adamantly.

"But for now, here's some Christmas cheer in April!" Oneil exclaimed.

They need your help lighting up the night sky! If you have decorations, start putting them up to show that we're all in this together.

"I love it, why not?" Bowman added.







