LEXINGTON, N.C. — For her 101st birthday, Pauline Warfford told the staff at Lexington Medical Center she wanted 101 birthday cards.

So imagine Pauline's delight when the hospital staff exceeded her expectations! Wednesday, Warfford got more than 101 cards from doctors, nurses and others at the facility.

Pauline Warfford celebrates her 101st birthday!

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center

Staff members at Lexington Medical Center also treated Warfford to balloons and cake for her upcoming birthday on May 6. Warfford’s daughter, Nancy Gossard (holding a balloon in the photo), also took part in the festivities.

Happy birthday, Pauline Warfford!

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Lexington Medical Center

Happy birthday, Pauline!

