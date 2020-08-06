'A whole lot more relief' Novant Health easing visitor restrictions

Katelyn Lambert works in the operating room but she's preparing for a surgery of her own. She's hoping she won't have to go it alone.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — She's had 15 surgeries in the last two years and through all of it, she was able to have her whole family supporting her in the waiting room of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Now, she's hopeful she'll at least be able to have her mom with her for the next one.

"I think it will give me a whole lot more relief even if it just means having one person there with me," said Katelyn Lambert.

She's been battling a severe stomach condition called Gastroparesis. Lambert said she almost died after surgery related to the disease in November.

"My whole family, in general, is scared of you know the fact of me being put back under anesthesia and having another surgery," said Lambert.

Lambert--an anesthesia technician in the operating room at Forsyth Medical Center--will be back for another procedure later this month.

Doctors saved her life in the fall through an ileostomy. An ileostomy is a bag that moves waste out of the small intestine. Lambert will have that removed in her next surgery.

She was concerned she may have to go into surgery alone due to coronavirus visitor restrictions.

"The thought of you know being by myself in the hospital, even with the nurses and stuff it's still very scary," said Lambert.

Monday Novant Health began loosening visitor restrictions including for those undergoing in patient surgery like Lambert.

"Every patient can have a visitor because we do believe that that is so important to the healing," said Novant Health Vice President and Patient Advocacy Officer Melissa Parker.

One healthy adult visitor will be allowed for all Novant Health patients.

"We are asking all visitors to wear masks when they are in the facility and we are still screening all visitors," said Parker.

Wake Forest Baptist Health will allow one adult visitor for adult patients and two parents or guardians for pediatric patients starting Tuesday.

Both hospital systems said they're still trying to keep the number of visitors to a minimum.

"Casual visitation is still not completely encouraged," said Wake Forest Baptist Health COVID-19 Task Force Co-chair Dr. Brian Hiestand.

Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health officials are optimistic there will be no need to reinforce visitor restrictions because of a spike in cases.

Cone Health's visitor restrictions remain in place and a spokesperson said there is no timeline for when those will be relaxed.