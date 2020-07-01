GREENSBORO, N.C. — Because the number of influenza cases has rapidly increased throughout the region, hospitals are beginning temporary visitor restrictions starting Wednesday, January 8 at 7 a.m.

Starting Wednesday morning, children age 12 and under may not visit patients at Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health, and Randolph Health systems. Exceptions for extenuating family circumstances may be allowed, but parents or guardians must first check with the patient’s nurse.

To help control the spread of the virus and to protect the health of patients, their loved ones and medical staff, the health networks say these restrictions will remain in effect until the number of flu cases decreases significantly.

Restrictions do not apply to children 12 and younger who seek emergency care or are patients. Healthy adult visitors and healthy family members age 13 and older are welcome to visit patients.

All visitors to any of these medical facilities should properly disinfect their hands by washing with soap and water or using sanitizing gel when entering and leaving the facilities in order to prevent the spread of the flu virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides regularly updated information on flu activity on their website.