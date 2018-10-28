GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — The message from Jewish leaders in Greensboro was clear. It was a message of strength, of unity, and a message of not backing down.

"When we stand together, we are stronger," said Rabbi Andy Koren. For those of Jewish faith, Saturday is the Sabbath, their holiest of days.

It isn't how anyone saw this Sabbath going.

"A person coming into a Synagogue and shooting, and murdering people while they pray, while trying to observe a Sabbath of peace," said Rabbi Fred Guttman.

At least 11 people are dead, and six others are injured including four police officers.

"Whether we are democrat, or republican it doesn't matter. We are much better than this," said Rabbi Guttman.

This shooting won't change their purpose.

"Our self definition will be determined by the amount we can bring more of God's presence onto this earth," said Rabbi Guttman.

ocal political leaders also responded to the shooting.

In a statement, Congressman Tedd Budd said "Places of worship are safe havens for those across our communities. No one should ever enter their place of worship with the fear of losing their lives."

His opponent, Kathy Manning said "We cannot allow hateful rhetoric and acts of violence to become "normalized" in our country."

There will also be an inter-faith rally at Temple Emanuel on Tuesday night at 7. Anyone who wants to come is invited to stand in solidarity with the victims.

