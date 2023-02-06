'There's a big need' | Triad law enforcement agencies competing to win new equipment for K9 officers

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office and The Davidson County Sheriff's Office are hoping to win a chunk of $15,000 dollars through the Aftermath K9 Grant.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — For many law enforcement agencies, K9 officers are crucial to their jobs.

They play a big role in responding to calls, but without the proper equipment, it makes it tough.

The Randolph County Sheriff's office is competing for a chance to win a portion of a 15,000 dollar grant to support its K-9'S. They told WFMY News 2 why they'd really appreciate it.

Sergeant Cody Jordan with The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the department takes pride in its nine K9s all used for different purposes.

"Whether that be for evidence or criminal evidence they also help us search for missing and lost persons, and or suspect at large," said Sgt. Jordan.

Sergeant Jacob Chapman says The dogs train weekly, but to do that successfully the equipment they wear must be in the right shape.

"It’s very beneficial to replace the equipment that we have that gets used and deteriorates over time," said Sgt. Chapman.

That's why the agency is competing against other agencies nationwide to win a chunk of 15,000 dollars provided by a biohazard remediation and trauma cleanup company called Aftermath.

"There's a big need for equipment, modern equipment at that canines they can be rough on all the training aids in so there’s the replacement cost training aids are not cheap in the canine market," said Sgt. Jordan.

The aftermath K9 grant would help with new equipment like vests, toys and leashes. The stronger the equipment, the better they'll be prepared to help keep the community safe.

"We cannot use certain training aids that are getting old and not testing dogs be ineffective to us," said Sgt. Jordan.

The grants are awarded through online voting by the public.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is also in the run to win new equipment for its K9s.