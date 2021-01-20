'If you see, hear something, say something': Triad law enforcement agencies prepared for any surprises on Inauguration Day

Investigators said there are no credible threats but they're monitoring social media for any suspicious chatter or activities that could endanger the public.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the state of North Carolina are preparing for any contingencies that may occur on Inauguration Day.

Triad law enforcement leaders said they're on alert and staying vigilant.

"I have personally communicated with all the chiefs of police in Rockingham County. They've been in touch with the leadership in their communities and we all plan on having additional resources out tomorrow during Inauguration Day," said Sheriff Sam Page of Rockingham County.

Investigators said they've been monitoring social media for any suspicious chatter or activities that could present a security hazard to the public.

"For weeks now, we've been working with all our law enforcement partners, operations, and emergency management partners, to look to any foreseeable issues or threats that we may have in our community," said Capt. Pete Shutt of Field Services at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

"We are not just focused on the fact of making sure that we protect the governmental plazas of the building to do that but our concern is making sure the entire community is safe," said Sheriff Danny Rogers, Guilford County.

For now, leaders said while there are no credible threats they're prepared to keep the community safe. They also said the security preparations do not infringe on people's decisions to exercise their right to protest.

"We want everybody to understand that we're here for everybody regardless of what race, ethnicity, no matter, we are here. We're not targeting anybody but we will also not have anybody else targeted either be it, by any hate crime, hate groups or anybody," Rogers said.

While they said there are no indications of planned protests or gatherings, there will be additional patrols and adequate resources to respond to any incidents in the community.

"I've been very pleased with our community. With all the civil unrest in other parts of the country and cities, this community seems to stay bonded together for some great reasons because this is our community," Shutt said.

They also advise calling 911 or your local non-emergency line if you see anything suspicious.

"If you hear something, see something, say something. Let somebody know. It's the basic Crimestoppers. If you see something in your neighborhood that doesn't look right, you see something in the community that doesn't look right call and let somebody know," Page said.