GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting policing and security. Aside from keeping criminals off the streets law enforcement personnel are saddled with enforcing stay-at-home orders and at the same time practicing social-distancing in or to try to avoid contracting the disease.

Therefore, Triad law enforcement leaders have implemented changes to keep officers and deputies safe, while they're keeping us safe.

"We're going to go ahead on and begin to write citations so that people can see that this thing is serious and we don't want to put our deputies or anybody else in harm's way," said Sheriff Danny Rogers of Guilford County about people violating stay-at-home-orders.

While no Guilford County deputies have contracted the disease, one part-time worker at the detention center tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff who came in contact with that person went into self-quarantine as well as others who may have come into contact with members of the public who later tested positive for the virus.

The Sheriff's Office halted visitations to the detention centers, as well as the volunteer program. Temperature checks are also being carried out on individuals coming into the county's facilities. Incoming detainees are also isolated away from the larger population of the facility.

"We don't want to lose anybody and we don't even want anyone to be sick but at the same time the men and women that are working for the Guilford County sheriff's office are professionals and they are going to continue to do a great job," said Rogers who said staff have also been provided with protective gear and sanitizing items.

There have been similar protocol changes at the Forsyth County Sheriff's office also where some low-level offenders have been released from jail early.

"We have decreased the numbers by 140, we've done that by releasing those in for misdemeanor, failure to appear, non-violent, non-drugs and non-sexual assault," said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County.

"At the detention center everybody going in gets a temperature checked, and a medical assessment of everyone going in. Anyone that has any type of cough or cold, respiratory stress, any type of thing, we asked them to stay home," added Kimbrough.

Kimbrough said while morale is still high at the department, one of the officers at the detention center, whose family lives in New York, lost his father to COVID-19 while his mother is ill from the virus.

"Quite naturally he is devastated to lose his father. Unfortunately, he can't go to visit them or be a part of the funeral. I talked with him yesterday, he is doing go under these circumstances," said Kimbrough.

Many Triad agencies have also reduced face-to-face interactions and only responding to emergency calls or incidents that require investigation. They have allocated more staff to respond to reports via phone calls. Some are also rotating teams of staff to work remotely or from home as part of social-distancing efforts.

Winston Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the problem of crime and gun violence remains, many of them involving contacts known to each other and arrests continue in that regard.

Additionally, she said the department has fielded a high volume of coronavirus related calls with officers having responded to 145 calls for COVID-19 stay-at home-order violations since March 30.

"If we have to resort to arrest it's definitely the last resort but we will do so in the interest of public safety," said Chief Thompson about the violations.

"Our job is to protect the physical safety and the health and well-being of our community we're going to do that but we're still exercising social distancing. The message that I can't say loud enough is stay at home," she added.

High Point too continues to grapple with aggravated assaults but has seen a 10 percent reduction in 911 and non-emergency calls, according to its police chief.

"Burglaries have dramatically dropped off, larcenies have decreased with the exception of one area and I really want to point out that every day I'm seeing numbers of theft occurring overnight from vehicles," said Chief Kenneth Shultz, High Point Police Dept.

While tackling crime remains key, officers are trying to strike a balance in policing and enforcing stay-at-home orders during the pandemic

"Great concern right now is for the safety of domestic violence victims. Over the last few weeks, we have tracked an average of a 30% increase in calls for service. The dynamics of the confinement to one location, coupled with extreme isolation creates extreme danger for DV victims," added Shultz.

One Greensboro police officer who tested positive for coronavirus is recovering. A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department said they've also made some internal precautionary changes. Some of the changes include like frequently cleaning common areas, disinfecting patrol cars after each officer rotation and taking more reports by phone

"We want everybody in the Triad to keep a positive image, we're going to get through this intact because we are in it together," concluded Kimbrough.

