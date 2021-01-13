Triad leaders weigh in on the possibility of second impeachment, protests at state capitols

The deadly riots continue to have ripple effects in D.C. and across the country, including right here in the Triad.

The U.S. House of Representatives could vote to impeach President Trump for a second time.

The FBI is also warning about possible protests at state capitols as President-Elect Joe Biden gets inaugurated next week.

Members of North Carolina's congressional delegation have varying perspectives on impeachment.

Those in favor of impeachment include Democrats Kathy Manning (NC 06), Alma Adams (NC 12), Deborah Ross (NC 02), David Price (NC 04) and G.K. Butterfield (NC 01).

Opposition to impeachment includes Republicans Ted Budd (NC 13), Virginia Foxx (NC 05) and Richard Hudson (NC 08).

WFMY News 2 reached out to all of North Carolina's representatives and is waiting for statements from other members of Congress.

Budd was one of dozens of Republican house members who objected to certifying the Electoral college vote hours after rioters stormed the Capitol.

He condemns the violence that happened during the riot.

"I'm not for impeachment right now and for 25th amendment. I think we need to focus on a peaceful transfer of power. Let's have Jan. 20. Let's have the swearing-in and the inauguration and then let's move on as a country," Budd said.

Manning said calls for peace is not enough wants to see more of her Republican colleagues vote for impeachment.

"If the Republicans would stand up and do what is right and acknowledge that this president has lied to people and that this President poses a danger, we could get this impeachment done in no time at all and move on," Manning said.

Both are hopeful that there will not be protests on Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. or in state capitols across the country.

Triad law enforcement agencies said there were no concerns about possible armed protests in cities like Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem as of Tuesday.

Greensboro Police will send officers to Washington D.C. to assist with security during the inauguration on January 20 but that request was made months before the Capitol Hill protest on January 6.

GPD has provided security assistance at previous inaugurations including President Donald Trump's in 2017.

The Greensboro Police Department said they are prepared to respond to protests in the city if needed as Inauguration Day approaches.

Many local departments expect any unrest would happen in Raleigh.

Secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Erik Hooks oversees the State Capitol Police.

NC DPS provided the following statement from Hooks when asked about security measures at the State Capitol"

"It is not prudent to comment on specific security initiatives, however, be assured the Department of Public Safety remains extremely vigilant in its public safety efforts. Our law enforcement entities are engaged with our local, state and federal partners to identify and address a myriad of public safety threats. The necessary work of the state and federal governments continues and I am grateful to our outstanding law enforcement professionals for their service," Hooks said.