Triad school leaders talk next steps after Gov. Roy Cooper announces districts can choose Plan A for elementary students

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday school districts can choose to move into full time, in-person learning for elementary students in October.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Triad school districts are talking next steps after Governor Roy Cooper announced leaders can opt into Plan A, and send just elementary students back full time.

School districts that choose to implement Plan A in-person learning will be allowed to have all elementary students return beginning on Oct. 5.

Some districts, like Alamance-Burlington Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, and Thomasville City Schools announced they will stay in their original plan for now.

Randolph County Schools said they're still working to determine the next steps for the district.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the governor's plan aligns with the recommendation she made for the school districts next steps earlier this month

"Our goal remains the same: to serve the maximum amount of students for the greatest amount of time possible, while also keeping our students and staff as healthy and safe as possible," said Contreras.

The district is set to vote on the proposed gradual re-entry plan on September 24.

Guilford County Schools mother Thaitianna Price has four of her six children in elementary school.

She said she thinks its too soon to go back.

"I don't think it's time and then the flu season is right there," said Price.

She said her family is finally getting the hang of remote learning, and she'd rather be safe than sorry.

"Health is way more important. It's more important than politics, money to me. My children's safety and keeping my family safe," she said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met Thursday night to talk about the next steps.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston addressed the governor's announcement.

"On the heels of the governor's announcement, we cannot recommend Plan A at this time because we're just not prepared to leap from remote learning to Plan A," she said.

The district presented a proposal for what a gradual entry for Plan B could look like.

The board will meet virtually again on October 1. Hairston said that the meeting will have a public comment period. A vote is expected on a plan at that meeting.

You can find the full presentation from the WS/FCS board meeting here.

Under Plan A, in-person learning, the number of students will not be limited in classrooms. However, face masks are required of all students, teachers and staff. It also includes social distancing and symptom screening.

“Science shows that younger children are less likely to become infected, have symptoms, experience severe disease or spread the virus,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

What's required under Plan A:

Face masks for all

Social distancing

Symptom screening

What is not required under Plan A: