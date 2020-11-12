Triad light attractions changing times to fit Gov. Cooper's new executive order

Both the Greensboro Science Center's Winter Wonderlights and Tanglewood's festival of lights will close early.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least two Triad holiday light attractions will be closing early to fit with Governor Cooper's latest stay-at-home orders.

The latest modified executive order took effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11th. The order restricts travel between the hours of 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.

To accommodate for when folks need to be home, Winter WonderLights at the Greensboro Science Center and Tanglewood's festival of lights are changing their operating hours.

Winter Wonderlights will now open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays. Last tickets available will be at 9 p.m.

"I know it's a tough call for people for expecting businesses all around the state, but you know we also understand. We have to do what we have to do and we are actually really grateful that we are able to adjust our hours," Erica Brown, marketing manager said.

A Tanglewood spokesperson said they are exempt from the stay-at-home order since they are a government operation, but will make changes next week.

"We were not able to start closing at 10 p.m. this weekend because there are significant scheduling, traffic, and operating changes that have to be made to in order to make adjustments to the schedule," Brandi Chappell said.