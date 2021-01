The Greene Start Parking Deck lit up blue in downtown Greensboro to remember COVID-19 victims.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad honored the lives of the 400,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID-19.

The Greene Start Parking Deck lit up blue in downtown Greensboro to remember the victims.

UNCG turned lights outside the Alumni House on campus.

In Burlington, the city placed luminaries in front of the municipal building in honor of all the lives lost to coronavirus.