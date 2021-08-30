Triad loved ones are concerned for those living near the Gulf Coast

News 2 spoke with one Burlington woman who has family in Louisiana.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The safety and well-being of loved ones are a top priority for those with family and friends impacted by Hurricane Ida.

That's the case for some people in the Triad, with friends and family living near the Gulf Coast.

WFMY News 2 spoke with one woman who has family in Louisiana.

Stacy Mitchell-Baldwin lives in Burlington and she tells us while her family is now ok, it was extremely difficult getting in contact with them.

Many of her family members live out in different parts of Louisiana including St. James and LaPlace, both of which have been impacted by Ida.

“It was worse than what they thought it was going to be," said Stacy Mitchell-Baldwin."

Baldwin received a text from her father who lives in LaPlace, Louisiana Sunday night telling her he was ok but things are looking really bad.

"This was like my worst fear waking up this morning and not being able to talk to either one of them. That's really hard and we talk every day," said Baldwin.

Her sister also lives about 30 miles west of New Orleans in Reserve, Louisiana.

She says her sister sat in the attic of her home because of the flooding. "It was very scary listening to her telling me every detail. She was like, 'I wish I could video and show you this. This is very very bad."

One Greensboro woman tells News 2 while she doesn't have any family near where Ida made landfall, she's seen many social media post from people in the Triad who do.

"I just immediately started praying for these people, for their loved ones, for those that did stay for those that are riding out the storm. And, I also prayed for the aftermath that help would come in time for those that need it," said Angela Baldwin.

The Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross is one out of many organizations extending help to those in need because of the storm.

The Red Cross sent two people and truckloads of supplies into Louisiana and Mississippi.

"Those shelters will remain open for perhaps weeks, months to come as necessary as long as people need a place to stay," said the Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of American Red Cross John Hughes.

This is a devastating time for many families impacted by Ida.