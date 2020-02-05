GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mattress makers in the Triad are helping to fill the gap in the supply chain for personal protective equipment to meet the demand for items like masks.

Corsicana Mattress announced that it is now making masks at its factory facilities across the country including one in Greensboro.

The company said they initially ventured into mask-making to provide protection for their staff and their immediate family once the scarcity hit.

However, more requests for masks began to come in and the company repurposed its staff towards that in order to keep them employed.

The shift in production to manufacture masks will help relieve the shortage of personal protective equipment brought on since the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

To keep its staff busy, sewers at Corsicana's factories are making 75,000 masks per week. The masks are not a medical-grade but for use with regular activities like grocery shopping.

The company is making two styles of masks. One is made using cotton and non-woven materials while the other is sewn with a black polyester blend fabric. Each of the fabrics is used in the company's mattress manufacturing.

"It's a double-layered mask. This one is made of cotton and we do have a slot in there that you can have a filter. It is washable, for multiple-use wear and we have the cotton white model and then we have the black one which is a polyester blend," said James Booth, the chief operating officer for Corsicana.

Triad mattress maker makes masks to help prevent coronavirus

James Booth, Corsicana

The masks would be sold in bulk to businesses and institutions but members of the public can find them on Amazon.

"The sewers love to do it, for them it’s like being a part of the social responsibility and it also allows them to keep employed and running our facilities as we all navigate this," added Booth.

Corsicana is also making hospital size mattresses as the need increases.