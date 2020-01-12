Triad mayors pushing for lawmakers to pass the 'Restaurants' Act' to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Leaders and business owners urged federal government action on $120 billion in aid sought by local restaurants in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The need for financial relief for local restaurants in the Triad was on the menu at a virtual news conference held Tuesday morning.

In attendance were the mayors of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, and Lexington.

The conference was convened by the Triad Food & Beverage Coalition, whose representatives and members were also in attendance.

The purpose of the parley was to discuss the cost of federal government inaction if restaurants do not get $120 billion in aid in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

"One of the things that make our community strong is that many of our restaurants are small local establishments. Their mom and pop shops and they have really carried the burden of COVID extra heavy," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

The city leaders called on the U.S. Senate to immediately take up and pass the Restaurants' Act that will provide restaurants, bars, and food trucks with industry-specific federal aid.

"This Senate Bill, this helps, as a small community. We know we can't do it by ourselves and we need to reach out to our senators and federal government for assistance and it's needed during this time," Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said.

According to TFABC, the aid would sustain the local small businesses especially as COVID-19 cases rise and restaurants are no longer able to provide outdoor dining service during the colder winter months.