'A potential super spreader': Triad medical expert urges attendees of President Trump's Winston-Salem rally to monitor health for COVID-19 symptoms

State officials said the event was legal under Governor Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 order due to First Amendment protections.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local medical expert has a simple message for people who attended President Trump's Rally in Winston-Salem Tuesday. Dr. Christopher Ohl, a leading infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health said supporters who went to the event need to self-quarantine, monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms, and get tested after five days from attending the rally.

"It turns out that event does have some potential for it to be a super spreader," Dr. Christopher Ohl said.

State officials said the event was legal under Governor Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 order, which limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people. That's because it was a political event and was protected by the First Amendment according to Cooper's spokesperson Dory MacMillan.

However, Dr. Ohl said regardless of that exemption, the event put too many people in close contact who weren't wearing masks or social distancing, and transportation logistics may have increased risk of exposure.

"Unfortunately though for that event, parking was not anywhere near where the event occurred and people had to get on a bus to go there and the bus ride was up in 20 to 30 minutes with unmasked people and probably a lot of large, loud voices," he said.

He said the estimated 7,000 - 9,000 people who packed the Smith Reynolds Airport grounds should take personal precautions and monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms.

"Kind of put yourself into a self-quarantine situation, either that or you could also get tested and if you're going to get tested after an event like that you would want to wait for five days afterward and get tested," Ohl said.

Organizers said they made provisions for safety protocols for the rally.

"Masks, hand sanitizer, and temperature checks are provided to every attendee at the event," Gates McGavick, the North Carolina Press Secretary for 'Trump Victory' said.

The state chairman of the Trump Presidential Campaign, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said he was unable to attend the event due to a conflict of schedule.

Sheriff Page said while he wasn't yet privy to Dr. Ohl's full commentary on the presidential rally, the issue of following recommendations and guidelines and or attending political or public events was is a matter of personal choice.

"There are going to be a lot of opinions from both sides but it goes back to this, this is America, this is a free country and there is an issue about choice, try to be informed when you can," Sheriff Sam Page said.

"The recommendations that were made by the doctor are good recommendations and personally I follow all those recommendations. Our employees follow those recommendations but at this political rally, the persons that came out, came out to see the President of the United States in North Carolina which is a great thing, they made a choice to come out as they were," Page said.

"I would probably add on to that if you feel like you have flu-like symptoms contact your local physician. I think it's an individual choice to attend a presidential rally for the president who is a person you support," he added.

The North Carolina Democratic Party sent in this statement;

"This rally was a dangerous event that violated the guidance of the President's own health advisors and Governor Cooper's order limiting public gatherings. Instead of trying to help our state combat the pandemic, Donald Trump is making it easier for the virus to spread and putting the lives of North Carolinians at risk – all to satisfy his own ego. In the last 24 hours, we've learned the President knew how deadly this virus was as early as February; by holding these large-scale events he's continuing to actively jeopardize public health," wrote Austin Cook, Communications Director, North Carolina Democratic Party.