Triad men put out trailer fire with pressure washer

They were on their way to a consultation when they saw the fire and jumped into action.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two men who own a pressure washer company were in the right place at the right time when a trailer caught on fire on Business 40 in Kernersville Tuesday.

Scott Martin And George Abdellmelk, the owners of Martin Pressure Washing were on their way to a consultation when they saw the fire. They said they knew they had to do something.

"When I came through the traffic was so bad everybody was looking at it and I know this that the trailer had just started catching on fire so instantly I called him and were hauling a 300 gallons of water," Martin said.

"We've always seen something like that on the road and I'm always like man I wish we could stop and help these guys and the opportunity never came up and this time everything just came together, and we said we're going to stop and do something." Abdellmelk said.

They used their 300 foot hose to hold off the fire until the fire department got to the scene.

"I pulled over and I said would you like some water and he said yeah do you have some and I said yes sir we both rush and got the hose over here and by the time I turned around you had the valve open and put some water on it," Abdellmelk said.

Scott and George they knew if they didn't stop the man could've lost his trailer and his truck. They say sometimes timing is everything.