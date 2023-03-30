A Triad mom: My son heard the gun go off in the bathroom stall next to him

The shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College took place while Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and Stokes County School students were on campus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The details of what happened on the Forsyth Tech campus may all come down to what a high school student witnessed. Students from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and Stokes County Schools were on a field trip to Forsyth Tech.

One of those students called his mom right after he heard the gunshot.

“He said he was in the bathroom and he heard a loud bang and he assumed someone had dropped something, but then he saw blood. As he was walking out of the bathroom, I guess the boy who was injured walked out too, but his hand was totally destroyed,” said Elisa Castillo.

Again, this is what Elisa's son told her, these specific details are not confirmed by police as of yet. We are waiting for more details from Winston-Salem Police.



Elisa's son is a senior at Mount Tabor High School. He told her, the kid who was shot, seemed to have accidentally shot himself. But accident or not, she says a gun shouldn't have been on campus, or near her son.



“If it was an accident, yes, I feel for the person who was injured, but it makes me so angry, so angry because my son, who is innocent and using the bathroom, could have gotten killed by a stray bullet,” said Elisa.

You can understand her anger, it was less than two years ago there was a deadly shooting at Mount Tabor.

