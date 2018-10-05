A mom in one Jamestown neighborhood captured cell phone video of a Guilford County school bus which she said was going way too fast for comfort. The mom, who did not want her name used, sent the video and her concerns about the speeding school bus to the school district.

According to the district, the bus driver is facing disciplinary action. The school district would not elaborate further because it is a personnel matter.

"We haven't seen any of the other buses do this just this one in particular," said the mom.

There were signs posted all over the Glen at Nottingham subdivision in Jamestown. The signs advised of the 25 mph speed limit.

"We've seen this multiple times flying down our block looking like it was going over 40 mph."

Just before 5 pm on Friday, the mom caught the school bus on video, going very fast on Tutbury drive.

"We were coming home and we saw a school bus like it just whizzed by."

She said she first had concerns in January when she saw the same bus going very fast while she was walking her dog.

"I saw it speeding by then and I said 'Oh my goodness' and since then we have seen it repeatedly."

She said several neighbors had also raised concern about it in their neighborhood group on the Next Door App. When she and her husband saw the same fast-going bus again last Friday, she concluded she had to take action.

"When it was turning around we said well let's get this on video and I captured it and the video was quite alarming seeing the speeding school bus."

The Guilford County schools' bus driver handbook says the speed limit for a school bus is 45 mph or the posted limit whichever is lower. For an activity bus, it's 55 mph or the posted limit, whichever is lower. On school campuses, the speed limit for school buses is 10 mph.

The mom said a staff at GCS she spoke with let her know that her concern had been addressed and the driver was facing disciplinary action.

"We have a lot of students and children in the area playing ball and riding the bikes down the block so it's kind of dangerous."

The neighborhood's Home Owner's Association hired off-duty police officers to catch speeding drivers and those running stop signs. One neighbor said they have considered getting speed bumps to get drivers to slow down.

