LIBERTY, N.C. — A group of Triad mothers is rallying together to help a family in need after a tragic crash.

Cally Wilson was killed in a head-on collision Friday on Old Red Cross Road in Randolph County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. Police say another car crossed the center line and hit Wilson head-on.

Wilson's 4-year-old daughter was also in the car and survived.

Now, mother's across the Triad are rallying together to help the Wilson family after this tragedy.

Emily Coleman took to Facebook, writing about the news of Cally's death in the Triad SAHMs (Stay At Home Moms) & Working Moms Facebook group, which has over 7,000 members.

Coleman says Cally was an active member of the Facebook group for three and a half years. Now, the mothers are working to lend a helping hand to Cally's husband Jeremiah and their two children.

Coleman says they're working to raise money by way of a raffle, and have already started donating money and necessities to the Wilson family.

"We would do the same for any one of you, and I know you would do the same for me. Please continue to keep them in your hearts and hold your loved ones a little tighter," wrote Coleman in the post.

Coleman says they plan to have the raffle go live on Monday. The raffle will last a week so they can send the proceeds to Jeremiah, Cally's husband, by Christmas.

Coleman says the raffle and auction will be held in a Facebook group. The group is private, but anyone is welcome to join as long as a request is sent to the page.

OTHER STORIES:

LIST | Schools delays, closings for Friday, Dec. 13

'I want it to be the best Christmas' | Asheboro boy with failing heart checks off wish list

Freezing rain could mean glaze of ice for Friday morning commute

Iconic Greensboro fire drill tower will be demolished, replaced with state of the art training facility