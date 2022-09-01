Triad man honors daughter on International Overdose Awareness Day

Randy Abbott lost his daughter Vanessa to a heroin overdose in 2012.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.

The CDC reports more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021.

This week, the feds announced $79 million in grants to address the epidemic.

The issue has touched many people right here in the Triad, like Randy Abbott.

He lost his daughter Vanessa to a heroin overdose in 2012.

She was 24 years old.

On Wednesday, he and others drove to Raleigh to share their stories and raise awareness.

If you or someone you know suffers from a drug addiction, call 2-1-1 for help.