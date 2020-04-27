GREENSBORO, N.C. — The push to reopen the state is growing ahead of a rally in the state capital tomorrow but a triad nurse worries it could lead to a spike in cases.

"Just because it's starting to work and the curve is flattening and the health care system isn't being overwhelmed, doesn't mean we should overwhelm it now," said Amber Brown, a Wake Forest Baptist Health nurse.

Brown counter protested last week's Reopen NC rally.

"Looking at the data, and looking at the curve that people realize we're flattening but we're not done and I wouldn't be surprised if in another week there's another peak," said Brown

Reopen NC acknowledged Monday that one of its leaders tested positive for the virus but said she was asymptomatic and didn't attend either of the previous rallies.

Wendy Konig is a co-leader of Reopen the Triad and said she thinks there's still room for discussion even after Governor Cooper extended the state's stay at home order through May 8th.

"We have flattened the curve and we're nowhere closer to overrunning the healthcare system which was the whole point of doing this in the first place," said Konig.

Konig says herself and several members of their group plan to attend Tuesday's rally in Raleigh. In a post on the group's page, many members said they are concerned about the economic consequences of reopening too slowly.

Brown said she understands the financial arguments. She hasn't worked in a month due to lower staffing needs but she feels there's a bigger picture.

"It thrills me that there are not available shifts at the hospital for me to pick up because it means what we're doing is working," said Brown

Konig said some of the biggest concerns she hears from members are not just financial.

"There's story after story of medical problems and so if you're asking me what the number one would be it's that people don't have access to what's nonessential," said Konig.

Konig said her group is still advocating a staged reopening. She also thinks deciding how to reopen should be a discussion and not a black and white issue.

"We can have both of those conversations, said Konig, "it needs to be respectful and understanding. We're going to do this all responsibly."

Reopen NC has asked rally attendees to respect social distancing Tuesday.

