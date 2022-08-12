Caring for seniors in the cold Winter months

The Senior Resources of Guilford and Forsyth County are preparing necessities for seniors who need support during the holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the colder months settle in, community leaders want you to consider your elderly neighbors.

You often see toy drives and ways to support kids in need, but two Triad organizations are determined to make the season a special one for senior adults.

The Senior Resources of Guilford is preparing Santa for Seniors. It's an initiative where they collect basic needs items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and blankets.

With help from the community, 900 bags are collected each year.

"On Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's not the traditional meal they get every day, but it's a very special meal just for the holiday. We recruit those meals to run those routes on those special days and even on any given day we require about 70 volunteers per day to make meals on wheels happen," Christy Collum, Senior Resources of Guilford Chief Operating Officer explained.

The Senior Resources of Forsyth is also busy this holiday season. They've launched their Remember December campaign where they also

collect essential need items for those who need support.

“When the rubber meets the road, we want to make sure that seniors know they are supported and they have what they need. They can always count on us as an organization and as a community to show up for them," Joel McIver, Senior Services Forsyth County Vice President of Community Engagement said.