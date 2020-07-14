'My stomach was in my throat' Car stolen from Triad paramedic

She says it's been a hectic year working on the front lines of the pandemic. Then she heard her car start in the middle of the night.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are searching for a car stolen out of a Triad paramedic's driveway.

Adrienne Johnson works on the front lines of the pandemic, in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's emergency room.

Johnson had spent the day moving childhood keepsakes out of her mom's home and was tired from the long day.

She dropped the key fob to her 2017 Nissan Altima while walking into her house.

"I had dropped my key, because it's just a key fob. [It's] dumb on my part but I just kind of kicked it off to the side of the driveway and was going to come back and get it," said Johnson.

By the time someone was getting into her car in the early hours of Friday morning, it was too late.

"I heard the door slam and then it sped off. My stomach was in my throat," said Johnson, "My first thought was my key was out there and I just gave them my car."

Some of her childhood knick-knacks were still in the car along with her wallet.

"I can't get a rental car because I don't have my ID," said Johnson.

It makes getting to work more complicated for the paramedic, in the middle of a pandemic.

"I just need some way to get around and go to work and do what I love to do and have some kind of normalcy in this world right now," said Johnson.

She said it's financially tough too.

She's studying to become an E.R. doctor and the car was stolen not even a year after a wreck totaled another.

"That was like my dream car and we hydroplaned," said Johnson, "So this car was the replacement so I've only had that since November."

She's not optimistic she will get the car back but she hopes the thief is caught.

Johnson said she is canceling plans and considering borrowing friends' cars until she can get one of her own.