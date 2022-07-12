First antibiotics, now pharmacists report higher demand for OTC medications

Pharmacists reporting higher demand for Children's Tylenol and Motrin, citing ongoing cases of RSV and Influenza.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For weeks, pharmacies have struggled to keep some antibiotics on the shelf.

Now, parents are finding over-the-counter medications like Children's Tylenol or Motrin are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Pharmacists say there is not necessarily a shortage in the medications.

Instead, citing the increased demand for the popular fever reducers.

As cases of influenza and RSV remain high, parents are turning to these OTC medications to relieve some of the symptoms.

A quick check of drug store websites much as Walgreens and CVS show most of these liquid medications are out of stock.

The medications are available on Amazon, but most are not expected to ship or arrive until after Christmas.

Doctors encourage parents to look for the generic, store brand medications.

"Many smaller stores may have something in stock and available that are larger retail or may not. Many local pharmacies can work with parents to find stores in the local area that may have the medication available as well," said Dr. Thomas Jacky, a Pediatric Pharmacy Resident at Cone Health's Women's and Children's Center.

Carolina Apothecary in Reidsville is one local pharmacy that has been able to keep medications, such as Amoxicillin and Children's Tylenol, in stock.

Pharmacist April Procita says they have had numerous transfers since many other pharmacies are out of stock of certain prescriptions.

This week, the calls about the availability of Tylenol and Motrin has flooded the pharmacy.

"We are on allocation so we can only get so many a day so once it's here, and it's gone, it's gone. Maybe the next day, maybe a week later but so far we've been able to keep up with it," said Procita. "We have had a lot of pharmacies in town know that we are able to get it so they are referring a lot of patients here. Doctors offices have also caught on. We've had people come from Greensboro as well."

Both experts we spoke with encourage you to shop around.

If your pharmacy is out of stock, call other stores to see who has it in stock.