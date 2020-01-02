GREENSBORO, N.C. — A major vote in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump Friday evening, with the Senate rejecting new evidence and witnesses.

The vote was as close as it could get - 51 to 49. Now, the trial could be over by next week.

"It was a very partisan vote. There were two Republicans who actually voted to say, yes we would like to see some witnesses. But, you needed a simple majority to vote in favor of it. And that failed," said Dr. Martin Kifer, a political science professor at High Point University, "So what we see now is probably a relatively short schedule in terms of what's going to happen in this impeachment."

While this decision over whether to bring in witnesses took only a majority - convicting the President on either of the two articles of impeachment - would require more votes - at least two-thirds of the Senate would need to vote in favor.

"Most people think that it's really unlikely, especially if there weren't a whole lot of Republican senators who crossed over to vote to bring in these witnesses, the likelihood that they're going to be enough Republican senators who then decide that they are interested in convicting the president is very unlikely," Kifer said.

Dr. Kifer expects the President will be acquitted by the republican controlled senate, next week. Closing arguments begin on Monday, then senators will give speeches, then the final vote on Wednesday.

He says don't expect major change after the trial ends.

"One of the things that I've said is given what we've seen with public opinion and with elections so far during this presidency, probably things aren't going to change very much as a result of the acquittal - either for the president or really against him."

RELATED: Final Trump impeachment trial vote set for Wednesday after Senate rejects witnesses

RELATED: Several senators play with fidget spinners during the impeachment trial

RELATED: Why water and milk are the only drinks allowed on the Senate floor

RELATED: My 2 Cents: Why you should watch the Senate Impeachment Trial