Triad residents protest in response to abortion ruling

The Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade has sparked protests all across the country, including the Triad.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About 100 pro-choice advocates gathered near the Guilford County Courthouse, protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Reproductive justice organizer, Brandi Collins-Calhoun, said she and many others are just getting started.

"I want folks to keep this energy, I don't want it to go away," said Collins-Calhoun. "Oftentimes what we see when RBG died, when Amy got appointed to the Supreme Court, people were upset people came out and then people went away, so I really just want people to continue to be consistent and this support is gonna be ongoing, we're really just getting started."

Collins-Calhoun said she believes people should have the right to decide if, and when, they become parents and plans to keep protesting.

Collins-Calhoun said she does worry about what happens next.

"North Carolina, there's a chance that we will lose access," she said. "No matter what happens folks like abortion funds, independent clinics, reproductive justice organizers have their backs and we're here to stay forever with or without Roe v Wade, with or without legal abortion access, we will make sure that people can access health care no matter what."

On the other side, there is celebration from pro-life groups.

North Carolina Values Coalition Executive Director, Tami Fitzgerald, said the organization has fought for the overturning of Roe V Wade for 11 years.

"This is an emotional issue, but after all, what we're talking about with abortion is we're talking about ending the life of an unborn child and so I understand that pro-choice or pro-abortion women have a lot of emotion wrapped up in this decision, but what we're fighting for is the life of that unborn child," said Fitzgerald. "We believe that every life is a human being and that they have human rights."

She said it's an emotional day for their organization but stressed the importance of getting to work.

"We're very excited that the court has overturned Roe versus Wade as well as Casey versus Planned Parenthood that we have a lot of work to do in North Carolina and it's going to increase our workload because we want to make sure that we protect the unborn babies in North Carolina," she said.

While both sides have two very different emotions, there is one message that both groups are pushing.