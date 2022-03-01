Triad residents experience storm damage

News 2 spoke with two tree companies from Greensboro and Asheboro. They both have received many calls due to knocked down trees.

STALEY, N.C. — Many families woke up this morning to storm damages.

News 2 spoke with two tree companies from Greensboro and Asheboro. They both have received many calls due to knocked down trees.

Robbie Shelton with Shelton Tree Service in Greensboro has been slammed all day with tree debris calls. So far he's had 11 calls and got sent to one home with a tree that hit the roof.

"We had one that fell across the driveway and then another on some powerlines that we are working with Duke Energy with," said Shelton.

Bobby Lamb with Affordable Tree Service in Asheboro says his company has also been busy responding to downed tree calls.

"First call was a large tree that knocked down several other trees in a driveway, nobody could get in or out. The second call was a large tree that blew over in a yard," said Lamb.

One resident we spoke with from Staley says she found a damaged tree in her backyard.

She also found that her pool was damaged and her awning was blown to a completely different part of her house.

"I heard a loud boom and the shelter of my awning, I guess you could call it, flipped up on top of the house and flipped onto the front yard over here," said Shannon Smith.

The tree company owners News 2 spoke with say if a storm comes through it's important to wait for professionals to help clean up the damages.