Hardware stores see another busy day as people buy deicer, shovels, and generators ahead of the incoming winter storm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've been to any type of store in the last week, you've definitely seen more people than normal as everyone is out grabbing last-minute supplies.

Today we spoke with some local hardware stores and they told us, this has been the busiest they've been in months.

We saw lots of shoppers out and about all day, and they were grabbing a variety of things, including ice melt, propane, and more. We talked to Blake Miller with Canter Power Systems, and he told us everything you need to know if you decide to pick up that new generator.

A generator is one of those things you don't think about until you need it.

So if you bought one for the first time this week, there are a few things you need to know.

"number one, these generators usually run on propane or natural gas. For liquid propane, you're going to want to make sure your tank is topped off before any event, or that's going to limit the number of hours you're going to be able to run your generator."

The next step seems obvious, but Blake told me, it's the biggest problem people run into when trying to use their generator.

"the battery that cranks the generator in the event of an outage. You'll want to manually run your generator to ensure your battery is charged up and can actually get your generator started in the event of an outage. "

Last but not least...

"it's going to be your oil. Make sure you have enough in the generator and when it runs for a few days keeping it on hand."

Most importantly, Blake has a tip for all of you at home that set up your generator by yourself.

"If you did it yourself, you're probably going to want to make sure a carbon monoxide detector is on hand. Especially for generators running for multiple days, so you don't have that enter the home."