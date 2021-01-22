'It's key for us to get back to normal' | Triad school districts making vaccination plans for staff

Davie County Schools said it will start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers next week. Other districts are also making plans.

Some Triad school districts are making plans to vaccinate teachers.

It's the next step in the vaccine phases and some districts like Davie County aren't wasting any time immunizing staff.

The district says it will start next week on January 27.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth and Rockingham County Schools also are strategizing on how to vaccinate staff.

Other districts, like Guilford County Schools, are waiting for more information. Counties will likely move at different paces.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools sent out surveys to staff to gauge interest in the vaccine. Staff could also choose one of six future vaccination sites based on convenience and preference.

The sites chosen by the district will be at the following schools--Glen High, West Forsyth High, Walkertown High, North Forsyth High, Paisley Middle and Kimmel Farm Elementary.

The results of that survey has been submitted to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and the school board said Thursday it hopes to start vaccinations as early as February.

County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said it could take longer as they are still vaccinating people 65 and up.

There are 55,000 older adults in Forsyth County and Swift said the county has vaccinated less than 8,000 of them.

It is important to note that Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Novant Health have vaccinated additional people in the 65 and up age group as well.

"When you look at that large number of people, that will take a while not just in Forsyth County but across the state," Swift said.

Davie County Schools is a smaller district with a smaller population than Forsyth.

The district said Tuesday its health department could be ready to start vaccinating school staff next Wednesday.

"These are essential workers and we feel like being able to vaccinate our staff will help protect many many families because we know how vital it is to keep our kids in school," Davie County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wallace said.

Dr. Stephanie Ellis with Rockingham County Schools also sees the vaccine as critical to school reentry plans.

"It absolutely is key for us to get back to normal," Ellis said, "It would really be better for our students to have more access to in person instruction but we only want to do that when we can do it safely."

Dr. Ellis is the district's Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention and Student Safety.

She said district officials began asking the county health department to do clinics for school staff before vaccines even arrived.

Her district is preparing for a possible start to vaccinations in mid-February. She said that could change based on the allocations that the health department receives.

Dr. Ellis said Rockingham County Schools will send vaccine interest surveys to staff next week.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education wants an update on county vaccine operations at its next meeting. The district said Thursday that it hasn't asked teachers whether they're interested in getting the vaccine.