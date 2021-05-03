Triad school districts, universities discussing hybrid graduation ceremonies for 2021

State restrictions on gatherings have eased but schools and universities are still weighing plans for graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editors note: The video associated with this article is from a previous story.

Graduation ceremonies could look much different for the class of 2021 than they did for the class of 2020 as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Many Triad school districts are still determining whether events will be in person or virtual this spring amid the pandemic.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will discuss options during a Board of Education work session on Tuesday.

The district's Chief Communications Officer Brent Campbell said every option is being discussed. In person ceremonies are possible but it will depend on state guidance.

Campbell said if face to face ceremonies are chosen, they will likely be smaller than previous graduations to allow for social distancing.

WS/FCS, like many Triad school districts, opted for virtual and drive through graduations last spring to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the hope is to make a decision in the next few weeks.

Guilford County Schools said Friday they have not finalized any graduation plans.

"It would be premature to share any information at this point," GCS Chief of Staff Nora Carr said via email.

Area Universities are starting to solidify plans.

UNC Greensboro announced Wednesday that the university will host hybrid commencement ceremonies.

Graduations for undergraduate and masters students will be virtual. The dates of those ceremonies have not been announced.

Graduating students can also take part in an in person event called "Cross the Quad" during the week of graduation. Students can reserve a time to walk across a stage set up on campus and have their names read aloud.

North Carolina A&T University decided to host virtual graduation ceremonies in February. Those plans are being reevaluated after Governor Roy Cooper eased coronavirus restrictions.

Capacity limits for indoor and outdoor venues were increased on February 26.

Elon University plans to announce commencement plans later this month.