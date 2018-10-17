Triad-area school systems are starting to piece together when makeup days will be after Tropical Storms Florence and Michael caused widespread damage and prolonged power outages.

Rockingham County Schools announced they're forgiving two of the five days missed on the traditional school calendar, one of the three days missed on Dillard Academy's calendar and two of the four total days missed on Rockingham Early College High School's calendar. RCS will make up a day on Oct. 29.

Dillard Academy make-up Days are Oct. 22 and Nov. 6. Rockingham Early College High School make-up days are Sept. 21 and Oct. 11 (Early Release).

Guilford County Schools haven't made a decision yet on makeup days.

