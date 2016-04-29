Triad Sheriff's Offices push for more funding to combat sex crimes and internet crimes against children

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office as well as Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said there has been a significant increase in internet crimes against children.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Texas met 34-year-old Jorge Camacho online. Camacho talked the girl into leaving home where he picked her up and brought her back to Davidson County.

Investigators say this case highlighted the importance of monitoring teens online and warning them of the dangers.

The case is just one of many cases the sheriff's office has seen just this year alone.

In 2021, the county saw 93 child exploitation cases… up from just 13 back in 2016.

So what can be done to help?

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office along with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office needs parents to monitor their child's phones and make them aware of the dangers that lurk on the internet.

“It’s a bad thing with this individual, but we know for sure that he will never do it to another child. Not only were we able to stop him, but we will also convict him as well. We are going to build a strong case, he will never do this again to any child, and that’s very rewarding,” said Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons.

The sheriff’s offices also say they need more funding in order to add more investigators to these criminal investigation divisions.

