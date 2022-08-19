Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was a 13-year veteran of the department. He was shot and killed while outside his patrol car August 11.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday.

Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department.

Forsyth, Rockingham and Alamance County Sheriffs were among those in attendance, along with several members of the High Point Police Department.

It was a show of respect for the fallen officer as officers supported him one last time.

"I think it was well over a thousand officers out there," Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said.

Byrd was a 13-year veteran deputy. Investigators said he was shot and killed while outside of his patrol car. His K-9, Sasha, was in his patrol time at the time of the shooting.

Sasha led the procession for Byrd's funeral.

"The dog jumped up and tried to get on the casket," Page said. "It really brings a tear to your eye the love for its handler from the dog."

In the last month, seven North Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot on the job.

"If a person will harm an officer and take an officer's life, then a citizen doesn't have a chance," Page said.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden is still reeling from a close call at his agency.

"We all know that we are one incident away from being in the same place," Durden said.

Deputy Arran Tyndall was shot while serving a warrant a day before Byrd was killed. Tyndall's partner pulled him to safety.

"I'm just glad he didn't take a bullet also," Durden said. "I didn't want Deputy Tyndall to take a bullet but I'm glad both guys got out and I'm glad that they are okay physically."

Durden was not at Byrd's funeral but offered sympathy to Wake County's sheriff earlier this week.

"Sheriff Baker was determined he was going to find Justice for his deputy," Durden said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with Byrd's death.