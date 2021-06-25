Triad sheriffs talk challenges and change after conference

Several Triad sheriffs just got back from an annual convention where 2,300 sheriffs met to talk about the job.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week 2,300 sheriffs from around the country gathered for the annual Sheriff's Association convention.

Triad sheriffs attended and are now back home, talking about the conversations they had.

Topics ranged from calls for change in departments, hiring and community trust.

Forsyth Co. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough specifically addressed the calls for change some community activists have made in light of police and deputy-involved shootings.

"You look around our country there are so many things happening that can divide us, the old adage is divided we will fall. We will fall divided. Together is a powerful thing. Think about one guy lifting weights, 2 or 3 guys come and help him. Imagine one guy walking down the street and hundreds of people, a whole team of people come with him. One guy is an individual a lot of us are a movement and the moment we realize that together we are stronger, we are better, we are greater. We are much more, much more and I think that we miss that, even though its simple we miss that," said Sheriff Kimbrough.

He also addressed recent trends where law enforcement agencies are having a tough time filling open positions.

Sheriff Kimbrough says his department is fully staffed on the patrol side but they have some open positions on the detention side.

We also caught up with Rockingham Co. Sheriff Sam Page.

He says one topic he discussed at the Sheriff's Association convention had to do with border security and cartel concerns, and the drug trafficking that happens as a result.

"In two to three days, those drugs are transported all over the country, including Rockingham County, North Carolina," said Sheriff Page.

He also discussed the important community trust impacts not only him as Sheriff, but his deputies who are out in the community.