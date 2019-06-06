GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our week celebrating stellar graduates continues with a Guilford County student who doesn't know the word quit. Calley Hull is part of the competitive theatre program at Weaver Academy for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. She's taken almost every AP class available to her at Weaver and has done so with a near perfect academic record.

So what sets her apart from others? Hull has Cerebral Palsy. She uses a wheelchair and is physically limited but she never allows her condition to limit her in other ways. Hull's advisors at Weaver Academy call her an inspiration.

"I really couldn't have done it without all of my family and my teachers and counselors at school. They really supported me through everything and I kept trying," said Hull.

Hull is graduating Thursday night at the top of her class with 4.3 GPA and a $1,500 scholarship from the Exceptional Children's Assistance Center (ECAC). The Matthew Graziedi Achievement Scholarship is only awarded to one student with disabilities statewide each year.

She offered this advice to other students.

"I would just keep going. Lean on your family and friends and they will help you through everything. Don't give up on yourself and you can do whatever you set your mind to.

Hull plans to attend Guilford College in the fall where she plans to major in either communications, English or Spanish.

Congratulations, Calley!

Check out these other amazing Guilford County students:

Stellar Student Set To Graduate With High Honors

From Child Immigrant to Valedictorian--Meet Guilford County Schools' Amazing Graduate: Vasidki Conneh

Guilford County High School Student Excited To Be The First In His Family To Graduate & Go To College