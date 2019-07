GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four swift water rescue teams in the Triad are getting new equipment.

Teams in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Rockingham and Davie Counties will get the gear this week.

It includes rescue boats, motors, life jackets, dry suits, paddles and fuel tanks.

State lawmakers approved the money for the new equipment last year.

State emergency leaders say they're thrilled to see the hardware getting delivered - just in time for hurricane season.