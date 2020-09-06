Triad tattoo shops see increase in people removing discriminatory ink

Some Triad tattoo parlors are offering their services, no questions asked and free of charge.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — George Floyd's death, and the subsequent invigoration of Black Lives Matter has been changing the perspective of many.

Take Herb Moniz, for example. He lives in Reidsville but was in downtown Greensboro last week making an appointment to remove a Confederate flag tattoo on his arm.

"I was coming down here for a special trip for getting a tattoo I have covered up," Moniz explained. "My mom's name was Dixie Lee so I got a rebel flag tattoo before I moved here to the south, I'm from southern California."

He said there was no malice behind the tattoo when he got it, but knows how it's perceived.

"When I moved here it had a completely different meaning here in the south," he continued. "I’m not covering up hate or prejudice, I’m covering up my own personal ignorance."

Moniz said he has supported the civil rights movement since he was a kid.

"I definitely don’t want to insult Black Lives Matter, black lives do matter," he stated. "I felt I had to do something to make it right in the universe with this silly tattoo."

Moniz had an emotional moment when he saw the George Floyd mural in front of Crafted.

"I come walking by and I see this beautiful mural of George Floyd, and I had to take a couple pictures by it and my heart started going out to him, it’s got to stop," Moniz said tearfully.

Triad Tattoo artists are helping out.

Tattoo artist Keron Timothy McHugh of The Cardinal Skin Art & Gallery in Mebane has a 'no questions asked' policy when it comes to getting rid of discriminatory ink.

He's even doing it free of charge.

McHugh said he hopes that will encourage more people to remove their racist tattoo art.