Triad teacher reacts to Parents' Bill of Rights passing Senate

Some parts of the bill requires teachers to inform parents if the child wants a name or pronoun change

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Parents' Bill of Rights passed the N.C. Senate Wednesday mostly on party lines.

It's a bill that would require teachers to provide parents with information on lessons if they request.

For Triad mother and teacher, Emily Huneycutt, the move makes her feel uneasy about her career.

"As an educator I feel like I'm facing so many different hot button topics that are not in my job description but become part of my job description because somebody decides it is," Huneycutt said.

The bill would not allow kindergarten through third grade teachers to have any lessons that discuss sexual orientation or gender identity. Senate Leader Phil Berger explained it last week.

There's no attempt to squelch folks from talking about things. There is a specific prohibition on it being a part of the curriculum in K through 3rd grade," Berger said.

Huneycutt says she doesn't teach these subjects in her classroom at all.

"I find it kind of absurd that they want to erase this curriculum of sexual orientation when that's not something we talk about," Huneycutt said.

Another part of the bill would require teachers to notify parents if their child requests a name change or change to their pronouns. Huneycutt says she's not comfortable with that.

"I don't wanna erase any children in my classroom I feel very strongly about making sure that all the kids feel safe and that they have community at school because we can't always guarantee that that's the way at home," Huneycutt said.

Huneycutt says no matter the outcome she'll do whatever it takes to make sure her students feel loved and accepted.