WILKESBORO, N.C. — A Wilkes County mom is grateful her son is alive after she says a driver shot him. Sarah Brondos says her son Gibson thought the driver was flagging him down for help. Instead, the family says the driver fired two shots at Gibson, striking him in the back.

The incident happened on Black Friday as the 18-year-old was returning from a trip to Walmart.

The teen was grazed in the back by one bullet while the other lodged in his car door, said mom Sarah Brondos.

The family is offering $1,000 to help lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Brondos wrote on her Facebook page;

"We are seeking help to solve a shooting that could have taken the life of my son. I am still in shock that this happened and reeling from the rollercoaster of emotions surrounding ... But we need help and there is a reward offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever shot at our son Friday (11/29) night.

He was driving from Walmart on Winkler Mill (behind Tractor Supply) road when the suspect turned on hazards and waved him around. Our son stopped to see if he needed help when two shots were fired at our son! One going through his jacket and grazing his back, the other lodging in the passenger door. The bullet was pulled from his door, and it looks like a 9mm. We need your help!!! Someone knows something and we'll pay $1000 to get this person off the street. If you have any leads or information please personal message, call, or text me (336-262-4525) or call Wilkes County Sheriff's Department (336-903-7600). You can remain anonymous.

We are flooded with gratitude that he is alive...One inch difference and we'd be dealing with a homicide and we'd be burying our son!!!

Please share this post if you can help that way."

The mom added that the suspect who shot at her son may have been driving a four-door sedan which may have been red in color or similar.

