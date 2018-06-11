Watch the full story tonight on WFMY News 2 at 11.

Sign by sign, bracelet by bracelet, Lucas Hunt is still spreading the message.

"That personal reason that they have their sign is the reason that it's still going on,” said Hunt. “People just keep wanting more."

Two and half years after making that first Thank You Jesus sign, the Asheboro teenager and his team are still going strong.

"I notice every new sign,” admits Hunt. “After a couple of years, I know the ones that have been there since the start and I know the ones that just pop up."

And there have been a lot of them popping up. They've sold nearly 140,000 signs since they started.

With each sign, comes a story.

“Sometimes it can be emotional when people meet you for the first time and they're telling you their life story how God's acted in their life," said Hunt.

It can be a lot to take in for an 18-year-old, but he handles the burden with care.

"Sometimes it's been overwhelming, and it has been a burden at some points almost but every time I get to that point, I just pray about it,” said Hunt. “And I'm like, ‘God, I know there's a reason for this and these people that I meet love you and I know you love them.’"

From the beginning, Lucas knew he didn't want to profit from the signs. So, they decided to give the money back, in grant form.

"We'd give out grants to different community organizations that’s main purpose was promoting the gospel,” said Hunt.

Open Hands of Davidson County was one of those recipients.

"In Lexington, there's not a lot of things that were happening for our friends in the mornings for breakfast and that is really a tough time for them," said Open Hands Executive Director Bob Harmon.

Thanks to a $3,000 grant from Lucas' foundation, they were able to change that by holding free breakfast three days a week.

"It's just something that's been wonderful for them,” said Harmon. “It gives them a place to come first thing in the morning, it's a community downstairs and it's really grown into an event every Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

Isaiah Benthall is one of about 100 people who come for breakfast. "It's really a great blessing to establish this feeding program here."

A warm meal, friendship and ministry; a perfect recipe for folks who could use a little help.

"It really makes a difference for helping people and helping the homeless, not only the homeless, people that aren't doing so good," said Benthall.

To date, they've given away nearly $40,000 in grants.

Lucas is happy to give back, knowing it's spreading even farther. "To know that my ministry that I'm involved with is going to help someone else's ministry that's also going to help someone else and so it's been pretty cool."

If he wasn't already busy enough, Lucas is making big plans for his future. First, he’s the youth minister at his church.

"Thank You Jesus definitely did have a part in my relationship with God,” said Hunt. “It definitely had a part in pushing me toward the ministry."

Second, he's fascinated with flying. "When I go up in the air, it's like how can you see all that you're seeing and not believe that there's a creator.”

As for the future of Thank You Jesus, Lucas said he's leaving it in God's hands.

"If it grows it grows and if not, we're already moving into other ministries. It's done some good and it's spread the gospel and that's what we were setting out to do."

Money from sales also helped sponsor three Pastors conferences where nearly 600 churches were in attendance. The foundation has also donated $10,000 to Hurricane Florence relief.

