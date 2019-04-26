KING, N.C. — After more than a month in the hospital, 24-year-old Janna Kiger is making significant progress.

Family members say Kiger contracted Type A Flu that attacked her heart, putting her in the hospital early March.

Since then, the community rallied around her sending up prayers and organizing fundraisers to help pay for medical bills.

Family, friends and stranger, have followed her journey through regular updates on the "Prayer Warriors for Janna Kiger" Facebook page.

Friday, family posted that doctors at Duke Hospital declared Janna "out of the woods" and "on the road to recovery."

The post went on to say, "Our daily prayers are for THANKING Him, continued healing throughout her body, continued progression in kidney function, physical therapy, emotional stability and restful sleep! Know that each one of you are loved and appreciated by our entire family! We have been blessed beyond measure and are humble by the out pour of love! Please continue to pray for Janna and our entire family."

Pastor Donald Davis spoke with WFMY News 2 on March 20th about Janna's connection with the community.

"She’s got a tremendous heart for other people," he said then. "She’s always willing to help, has a huge smile that lights up a room, beautiful blue eyes. Everybody just enjoys being around Janna."