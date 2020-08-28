According to Temoura Jefferies, business owners can amplify their voices through the platform, while also remaining visible to their target audience.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman launched a new business in June with the goal of supporting Black-owned businesses.

Temoura Jefferies started The Buy Black Guide on Juneteenth with the mission to spread awareness of Black-owned business in the Triad.

“We aim to mend the economic and systematic gaps that plague the African American community today,” Jefferies said.

She said the initiative was birthed after finding it “challenging” to find a complete list of businesses in the area.

“We decided to start on Juneteenth as a symbol of unity and celebration for our people,” Jefferies said in response to why she chose Juneteenth as the launch date.

According to Jefferies, business owners can amplify their voices through the platform, while also remaining visible to their target audience.

“Within the guide you will find a directory of Black-owned businesses ranging from food, catering, clothing apparel, cleaning services as well as health and wellness,” Jefferies said. “Often time, we want to support black-owned businesses but don’t know where to find them, The Buy Black Guide hopes to fill that void in our community.”

She coins it as a “one-stop shop” for business owners with a wide-range of businesses to choose from.

Jefferies even has dreams to expand the business in years to come.

“We plan to launch a digital app and a physical copy of the guide within the next few years,” she said.

She said she hopes the business will serve as national resource for business owners across the country.

With almost 400 businesses listed on the site, Jefferies highlights a new business each week in efforts to shed light on the different Black-owned companies in the area.

“I have always believed in supporting and uplifting one another,” she said. “I have always wanted to create something impactful and resourceful, as well as give back to my community and it’s a blessing to have been able to do that.”

Jefferies said the project turned business has taken off to higher heights than she could ever imagine.

“The Buy Black Guide has helped me to create a legacy for my children and children’s children,” she said. “I am super excited to grow the brand while helping other businesses grow.”

