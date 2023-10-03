Triad woman experiencing a seizure saved by her service dog

Amber Laudicina and her dog Koda were filming a training video at a Harris Teeter when the incident occurred. The dog alerted the store manager.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Over half a million people need a service dog to go about their day. Amber Laudicina of Winston-Salem is one of them.

She has a rare condition called dysautonomia and needs her trusted four-legged friend by her side.

When Laudicina had a seizure she learned even more about just how much she needed her dog.

If you're ever on Tik Tok you might've come across Amber Laudicina's page. She shares training videos with her service dog Koda.

"I like the fact that I am able to show the raw footage of failure and frustration and what goes into the training of dogs," said Laudicina.

Laudicina suffers from a rare disorder that impacts her nervous system. Since 2014, she's been considered disabled. A service dog became her best option to help her get around.

"Koda is life-changing for me," said Laudicina.

Just recently she and Koda went to a Harris Teeter in Winston-Salem to record a public access training video to post on TikTok.

"A lot of dogs can be trying to do a lot of things to help their owners while they're at home but public access is a whole new level," said Laudicina.

While the video was recording, Laudicina began to experience a slight delay in her body.

"I start losing my ability to speak. I'm starting to daze off, I'm moving very slowly and I actually have no feeling that this is gonna happen," explained Laudicina.

In the video, you can see her dog picks up on it and barks to alert.

Then, Laudicina slowly falls to the ground and eventually goes into a seizure. It's something she and her dog's trainer says Koda is not trained to detect.

We didn't know ahead of time that he could do it this was his first time really alerting to it," said trainer, Rae Keene.

"He's not a seizure-alert dog. These dogs that do this either detect them or they don't. You can train them on how to respond to a seizure which is what I have been doing since I got him but I had no idea he was able to detect them," said Laudicina.

Her dog's surprising heroic act signaled the store's manager.

"She is holding me to the side. She's holding my head she stroking my head and my shoulders, she's speaking to me calmly," said Laudicina.

EMS arrived and Laudicina ended up being ok. She says she's grateful for Koda's actions and the manager who swooped in to help save her life.

News 2 was not able to get in touch with the manager involved in the incident.