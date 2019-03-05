WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman who took sanctuary with her children at a Greensboro church has been granted permanent residency status by a judge.

Minerva Garcia is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who has been living in Winston-Salem for 17 years.

Garcia spent weeks at Greensboro United Congregational Church of Christ taking sanctuary after she was ordered to leave the country by June 30, 2017.

It's against ICE policy to make arrests in places of worship.

In October, a federal judge vacated her deportation order and she was free to go home.

Yesterday, Siembra NC, a local immigrants rights organization, confirmed Garcia went before a judge and was granted a green card.