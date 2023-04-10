Triad woman killed in wrong way crash on US 220, leaving two sons behind

Police say Onique Porter and Brittany Hall were in a head-on crash on US 220. Porter faces life-threatening injuries and Hall died on the scene.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This past weekend, two vehicles collided head-on off US 220. Greensboro Police say one of those drivers was driving the wrong way and has life-threatening injuries, his name is Onique Porter. The other driver, Brittany Hall, was pronounced dead on the scene.

WFMY News 2's Nixon Norman spoke with loved ones who held a balloon release in her honor.

"My grand children are with no mommy now and I'm without a daughter," said Carol Jones, Hall's mother.

Hall was 30-years-old. She leaves behind 2 sons, a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old. Friends and family describe her as a hardworking and caring soul.

"She would be the first person to call if you needed something if you didn't have somewhere to go for Thanksgiving dinner, she would bring you along. She truly was a ray of light to everyone who ever met her," said Aimee Runyon, Hall's life-long bestfriend.

According to police, Hall was driving north on US 220, while 34-year-old Porter was driving the wrong way south. This resulted in a head-on collision. Police are awaiting to secure a toxicology report while Porter is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NCDOT State Traffic Engineer, Brian Mayhew, said according to wrong way crash reports, alcohol and drugs are involved in about half of wrong way crashes.

"Most wrong way driving crashes occur on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and most of them occur at night," said Mayhew.

He also says most wrong way crashes occur between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Police say the crash between hall and porter took place around 2 a.m.

Jones said receiving that phone call from police forever changed her life, "I was so devastated that my daughter had been taken away from me at such a young age."

Jones urged everyone to keep safety at top of mind while driving, "I'm asking people out there, please be aware of what your choices are in life because it affects your loved ones."

As friends and family of Hall released balloons in her honor, they said "Justice for Brittany"

Hall's family says charges against Porter will not bring her back but it will help bring them relief.