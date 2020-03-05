GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad woman paid tribute to local Greensboro officers in a special way Saturday!

Debra Benton showered two Greensboro police officers with a spiritual dance, gifts, speech, and a beautiful poster.

Debra retired from The Greensboro News and Record 4 years ago after working there for 43 years.

The kind gesture was to thank the officers for their tremendous service to the community and to let them know that their services are not unnoticed as essential workers.

The poster given to the two officers read in bold stickers. “You are my heroes, thank u.”

As Benton read from the poster before displaying it to the officers, she said: “Keep pushing, keep smiling, prayers are coming your way."

She ended with more words of encouragement saying exactly what the Triad and others around the country are truly feeling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hang in there, we are all in this together.”

Debra's great-granddaughter also helped pass out gifts to the officers who were overjoyed and very thankful to receive them.

You can view the full heartfelt post posted by Debra's daughter below.

