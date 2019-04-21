SOPHIA, N.C. — Friday's storms proved to be scary for many people across the Triad, but for one Randolph County woman, the fear didn't leave when the storm passed.

Marilyn Craft says she was sitting with her son watching baseball when a tree smashed down.

"KABOOM. That tree just fell through the house."

Craft explains that the tree pinned her on the sofa and her son jumped in to save her. She said she wasn't hurt, just trapped. They called 911, but rescuers couldn't get to her right away. There were more trees down up the road.

"They were putting firemen on four-wheelers, bringing them down one by one to get to me to get the stuff off me," she tells.

Craft says it took about an hour to get out of the mess. Both of her dogs and her son were safe, and she only had a few scratches. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for her house.

She says she grew up in the area, but had been in that Sophia home since 1992. It's striking to think, that in an instant, an uprooted tree can uproot a person, too, but that's what Craft is facing now.

She says she stayed with her son right after the storm and now the challenge is finding a new place to rent with her two dogs while they wait for repairs.

She says she can't imagine planting her roots anywhere else and hopes that through help and donations, she can rebuild her house as soon as possible.

"It's where I lived all my life."